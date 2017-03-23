23 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: When Is an Apology Not Acceptable in South Africa?

opinion By Manqoba Nxumalo

In South Africa, countless examples of politicians behaving badly have taught us that in Mzansi you can do and say as you please just as long as you apologise - even half-heartedly - afterwards.

Last week Helen Zille, the Western Cape Premier and former leader of the country's largest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, felt the need to educate or rather remind victims of colonialism that they must not always look at the glass as being half empty.

She tweeted that colonialism was not all bad as it also produced good things like an independent judiciary and health system. Well and good Zille, except that the same judiciary was an instrument of enforcing colonial laws and dispossession. But she must be acknowledged for publicly saying what most whites privately believe.

But Zille knows this. She is a seasoned politician and would know her statements were reckless and misplaced in a country (and by extension continent) battling with the legacy of colonialism and apartheid. Imagine a politician in Israel, with German lineage, tweeting that Hitler's fascism was not that bad to the Jewish community.

But Zille knew that in Africa, and South Africa in particular, an apology carries so much weight...

