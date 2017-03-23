South Africa: Lessons to Be Learnt From Terror Attacks Beyond South Africa's Borders

analysis

A year to the day after the terror attacks in Belgium on March 22, 2016, the British Parliament at Westminster was in lockdown on March 22, 2017. Analysis of such attacks provides valuable lessons that should inform a counterterrorism strategy. By JASMINE OPPERMAN.

Early on March 22, 2016, several explosions were heard in Brussels: two large explosions at the Zaventem airport, followed by another one at the Maalbeek metro station in central Brussels, close to EU buildings. The Islamic State claimed credit for the attacks, which left 34 people dead and more than 200 wounded. A year later, on March 22, 2017, a shooting incident and reports of a vehicle ramming into pedestrians outside the UK Parliament served as a reminder of how vulnerable countries remain to attacks.

Vulnerability to attacks remain significant, irrespective of a US Department of State's statement in which it refers to the 23 coalition partners that have over 9,000 troops in Iraq and Syria in support of the effort to defeat IS as well as the "liberation of 62% of the terrain IS once controlled in Iraq and 30% in Syria".

Attacks linked to extremists during 2016 in Europe (France, Belgium and Germany) as well...