Zimbabwe: Netball Team Shifts Focus

AFTER their recent success at the Hong Kong tri-nations tournament, the senior national netball team is now shifting focus to the Africa Championships scheduled for Uganda in June. Zimbabwe beat hosts Hong Kong and Malaysia to emerge winners of the tournament in the Asian country last weekend. The team is now preparing for the Africa Championships which is set to run from June 24 to 30 in Uganda.

Coach Ledwin Dondo said they need more time together ahead of the African Championships.

"It was great, the fact that we won makes it even greater. One thing I am happy about is the girls gained confidence. But for preparations to Uganda, we must really camp for a longer period and scout for more players so that we have a larger pool of players to choose from," said Dondo.

Zimbabwe Netball Association president, Leticia Chipandu, appealed for more support not only to the national teams, but for various programmes including the development of technical officials.