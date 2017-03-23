Rwanda: Thousand Hills Captain Tips Teammates to Improve

Thousand Hills Rugby Football Club captain Jean Nsengimana has admitted that the team need to improve their performance if they are to successfully defend the national league title.

The Gatenga-based team started the season on a good note winning their first three matches before they started to slump in form in recent weeks.

They have lost two consecutive games against Remera Buffaloes and Kigali Sharks, and consequently dropped to second position in the table with 13 points, two points behind Remera Buffaloes, who are chasing a record-extending sixth league title.

"We need to reverse this slump as soon as possible if we need to defend the title, we started well, but I can't explain how we have lost form and focus in recent weeks, we need to turn things around to save our season," acknowledged Nsengimana.

He noted that, "We have always wanted to build a strong team that will become a threat to many other rugby teams in the region, however; we can't archive that if we continue playing like we have played in the last two matches."

Thousand Hills made their league debut in 2013 and have enjoyed a considerable success winning 15s league twice and Kigali Sharks 7s tournament, once.