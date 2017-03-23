23 March 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Rayon Sports Beat Bugesera to Go Five Points Clear On Top

By Peter Kamasa

Table leaders Rayon Sports beat Bugesera FC 1-0 at Nyamata turf to go five points clear on top of the table in the National Football League, yesterday.

New signing Tidiane Koné came from the bench to score the lone goal in the 62nd minute after a good assist from Moussa Camara.

Rayon Sports played the game without head coach Djuma Masudi who is on suspension.

Now, Rayon Sports lead the table with 46 points, five ahead of second placed APR, but the former have two games in hand against AS Kigali and Sunrise FC.

Bugesera FC looked comfortable early in the game and captain David Saibad Nzabanita had a chance to score in the 15th minute but failed to beat goalie Eric Bakame Ndayishimiye. Two minutes later, Pierrot Kwizera also missed an opportunity to put the visitors in the lead.

In the first half, Rayon's Abdul Rwatubyaye was taken off after picking a knee injury and was replaced by Tidiane Koné.

Faruk Ruhinda Ssentongo had the chance to kill the game but missed several chances. It was Malian striker Tidiane Koné's brilliant goal in the 62nd minute that put Rayon in the lead and the score didn't change until the final whistle.

