22 March 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Asamoah Gyan Endorses Kwesi Appiah for Black Stars Job

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jeffrey Darko

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has revealed his desire to see the return of Kwesi Appiah Ghana's head Coach.

Kwesi Appiah has been tipped favorite for the Black Stars job, two years after he was sacked by the Ghana Football Association.

The Al Khatoum Coach applied for the job after the Ghana Football Association opened applications for the position.

Gyan who was once coached by the former National star believes Appiah is competent enough to secure the post.

"He (Kwesi Appiah) is a good man, he has developed himself in Sudan and I think he is capable of handling the team (Black Stars) again." Gyan told Hot FM.

The Nation's Football governing body are expected to announce a new Coach for the senior National team in the next few weeks.

Ghana

Party Plots to Ditch Mahama

The plot to ditch ex-President John Dramani Mahama for the 2020 presidential election by some powerful opposition… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghana Star. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.