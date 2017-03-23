Ghana: Asamoah Gyan Endorses Kwesi Appiah for Black Stars Job

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has revealed his desire to see the return of Kwesi Appiah Ghana's head Coach.

Kwesi Appiah has been tipped favorite for the Black Stars job, two years after he was sacked by the Ghana Football Association.

The Al Khatoum Coach applied for the job after the Ghana Football Association opened applications for the position.

Gyan who was once coached by the former National star believes Appiah is competent enough to secure the post.

"He (Kwesi Appiah) is a good man, he has developed himself in Sudan and I think he is capable of handling the team (Black Stars) again." Gyan told Hot FM.

The Nation's Football governing body are expected to announce a new Coach for the senior National team in the next few weeks.