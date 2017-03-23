Ghana: 'No Driver Has Died Over Kintampo Disaster'

Sunyani. — The authorities at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital say they have not referred any of the Kintampo Waterfalls accident victims to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, and that no such person died on the way to the hospital, as is being rumoured.

According to the hospital, the facility received 15 dead bodies at its morgue after the accident, but, fortunately for them, all the 15 bodies have been identified by their respective parents and relatives for collection and burial.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Wenchi Methodist Hospital, Mr. Bernard Charles Botchwey, disclosed that there was pressure on the morgue after the bodies were sent in, but fortunately, identification was done, and that as at 5:00pm on Monday, parents and relatives had come to identify their children and collected the bodies for burial.

Mr. Botchwey confirmed that all the 15 bodies were students from the Wenchi Methodist Senior High School, which is very unfortunate.

He continued that there has been no referral from the Wenchi Methodist Hospital in respect of the Kintampo Waterfalls victims.

The CEO was contacted after rumours emerged that some of the injured victims being referred to KATH by the Wenchi Methodist Hospital were involved in an accident on the way.

According to Mr. Botchwey, all those who got injured were at the Kintampo Hospital, while those who were in critical conditions were referred to Sunyani Regional Hospital, with others being sent to the Techiman Holy Family Hospital.

However, the Minister of Tourism, Mrs. Catherine Afeku, is still in the Brong-Ahafo Region to commiserate with the injured and the families of the deceased.

She stayed behind after inspecting the accident scene, the hospital, and the homes of the bereaved, in both Kintampo and Wenchi, together with the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Yesterday, at the Wenchi Methodist Senior High School, Mrs. Afeku urged the students to be strong in the Lord, and be each other's keeper, since it is not easy to handle such a calamity that has befallen them, individually.

She promised government's continuous support for the students and the families of the injured and the deceased.

It was announced that the injured would receive a cash amount of GH¢1,000 each, while the deceased families would be given GH¢2,000 each to assist in their burials, treatment and medication.

She said the government would make sure whatever support needed that will help treat the injured would be offered.