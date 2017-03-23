South Africa: Cobus Wiese in Line for Stormers Debut

Junior Springbok Cobus Wiese will make his Super Rugby debut if he comes off the bench for the Stormers against the Sunwolves in Singapore on Saturday.

The 19-year-old utility forward will become the fourth player to make his Super Rugby debut for the Stormers this season if he takes the field at the National Stadium in Singapore, after Jaco Coetzee, Justin Phillips and Damian Willemse all got their opportunity in the Round 3victory against the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth.

There are a number of changes from the starting line-up that did duty against the Southern Kings, with several players unavailable due to the Springbok management plan.

Dillyn Leyds will start at fullback in a new back three which will see World Sevens Player of the Year Seabelo Senatla make his first start of the season on the left wing.

Dan Kriel is back from injury to partner EW Viljoen in midfield, but the halfback combination of Robert du Preez and Dewaldt Duvenage remains unchanged.

In the loose trio, captain Siya Kolisi is back after being rested against the Southern Kings, with Sikhumbuzo Notshe starting at the back of the scrum.

There is an all-new lock pairing as JD Schickerling makes his first appearance of the season alongside Chris van Zyl, whilst in the front row props JC Janse van Rensburg and Wilco Louw are back in the starting line-up on either side of hooker Bongi Mbonambi.

On the bench, prop Caylib Oosthuizen is in line to make his Stormers debut, with lock Jan de Klerk and scrumhalf Godlen Masimla both getting their first opportunity of the season.

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck said that it will be vital for his team to stand together and maintain their focus for 80 minutes against the Sunwolves.

"

It has been a good week of preparation for us and we are really excited to see the players in the match-day squad take this opportunity.

"We know it will be tough against the Sunwolves here in Singapore, but it is a challenge that excites us," he said.

Teams:

Sunwolves

TBA

Stormers

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Bjorn Basson, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Siya Kolisi (captain), 6 Rynhardt Elstadt, 5 JD Shickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg

Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Oli Kebble, 19 Jan de Klerk, 20 Cobus Wiese, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Kurt Coleman, 23 Dan du Plessis

Source: Sport24