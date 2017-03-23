South Africa: Heatstroke Suspected in PE Man's Death

An unidentified man in his sixties died on the side of a road in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday afternoon, possibly due to the heatwave in the Eastern Cape.

Eyewitnesses said the man had been walking along a road in Bridgemead when he collapsed, apparently from heatstroke.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Alwin Labans, said the cause of death has not yet been established. An inquest docket was opened.

On Wednesday, the province had high discomfort levels due to high temperatures and high humidity levels.

By 14:00, the discomfort levels had soared above 100 in numerous towns and cities around the province, according to Garth Sampson of the SA Weather Service in the Eastern Cape.

Port Elizabeth was a sweltering 39°C, with a discomfort level of 109. Patensie and Uitenhage both recorded temperatures of 41°C and discomfort levels of 104 and 109. Addo recorded the highest discomfort levels in the region, with a maximum temperature of 40°C and a level of 112.

Discomfort levels in other towns were: Port Alfred (103), East London (100), Grahamstown (101), Graaff-Reinet (100), Queenstown (102), Mthatha (102), Cradock (100), Bhisho (104), and Fort Beaufort (106).

Sampson said at levels above 100, all school sports had to be called off.

