Nigeria: Govt Awards 12 Road Contracts for N80 Billion

The Federal Executive Council yesterday approved N80 billion for contracts for the construction of 12 roads and bridges across states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister said the projects were located in Adamawa, Taraba, Sokoto, Zamfara, Bauchi, Plateau, Osun, Kwara, Kano, Oyo, Enugu and Kaduna States.

He said FEC also approved N150.8 million for the engineering and consultancy design contract for two access roads to link Asaba, Delta State and Onitsha, Anambra State to the Second Niger Bridge.

Fashola added that the extension of consultancy and project management of Katsina Wind Energy Farm Project was also approved.

The minister noted that the contract was awarded in 2010 and should have been completed in 2013.

FEC also approved $1.79bn for the award of contract for Phase II of the Abuja Mass Transit Lot 1B (26.77km).