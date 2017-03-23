23 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Awards 12 Road Contracts for N80 Billion

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Road construction.
By Isiaka Wakili

The Federal Executive Council yesterday approved N80 billion for contracts for the construction of 12 roads and bridges across states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister said the projects were located in Adamawa, Taraba, Sokoto, Zamfara, Bauchi, Plateau, Osun, Kwara, Kano, Oyo, Enugu and Kaduna States.

He said FEC also approved N150.8 million for the engineering and consultancy design contract for two access roads to link Asaba, Delta State and Onitsha, Anambra State to the Second Niger Bridge.

Fashola added that the extension of consultancy and project management of Katsina Wind Energy Farm Project was also approved.

The minister noted that the contract was awarded in 2010 and should have been completed in 2013.

FEC also approved $1.79bn for the award of contract for Phase II of the Abuja Mass Transit Lot 1B (26.77km).

More on This

Govt Unfolds Power Recovery Plan, Okays N80 Billion for Road Rehabilitation

The federal government wednesday unfolded what it described as power sector recovery programme with the aim of creating… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.