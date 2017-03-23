Photo: The Herald

Zimbabwe's WBC silver welterweight champion, Charles Manyuchi.

The small town of Chegutu is credited for producing yesteryear musicians that brought life to Zimbabwean music industry.

Simon Chimbetu, who produced several hit songs, hails from the town while Wrist Brothers of the "Getu" fame where also based there.

A sungura outfit based in Chegutu, Mighty Express, is looking forward to revive the memories left by these yesteryear musicians.

They have released an album with a song that honours boxing champion Charles Manyuchi.

The song should come as a morale booster for Manyuchi who faces Qudratillo Abduqaxorov in the World Boxing Council welterweight silver title fight in Singapore on Saturday.

Mighty Express front-man Herbert Masanje said they have decided to honour the man who has lifted the country's flag high.

"The Manyuchi song has a video because we are giving him honour as a champion who has lifted the country's flag high," he said.

Masanje said he has named his album "Zvakagara Zvakarongwa (Destiny)" to tell how people's destinies are sometimes pre-arranged.

Despite taking a sabbatical since 2014 the troupe is back and, according to Masanje, they now mean business.

The musician said he believes sungura needs fusion with other beats so that it becomes competitive.

"I came up with my own beat called Mambo Music which I used on the album so that we bring fresh sounds to the industry," he said.

The seven-track album consists of songs "Leah", "Manyuchi", "Bae", "Ndiwe Chete", "NaMwari", "Julie" and "Zvakagara Zvakarongwa".

"It's also our duty as artistes to support others through music and I felt he needs our support and prayers. We also wanted to appreciate him for what he is doing to us as a nation and to tell him that we are there to rally behind him."

Masanje hogged the limelight in 2012 with his first album "Rambai Mune Tariro" that got a fair airplay.

In 2013 he recorded another album "Nguva Yazokwana" that got a fair response though it was not marketed well due to financial constraints.

The album was followed by a two track single which featured Shiga Shiga and song "Today NaMambo" got a warm reception.