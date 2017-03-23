Tanzania: Air Force Men Land in 'Hot Soup'

DAR ES SALAAM special police zone are holding two air-wing soldiers and an officer with the Moku Company security firm on suspicions of stealing jet fuel at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA).

Speaking to reporters, Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander Simon Sirro said the incident occurred on March 17 at the airport's Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) hangar.

He said the police force and JNIA security officers apprehended Iddy Nyangasa (42), a resident of Vingunguti kwa Mnyamani who works for Moku Security Company after stealing 38 litres of jet fuel from the aircraft, a DASH 8-Q 300, with registration number 5H-MWF the property of ATCL which was on the hangar for repairs.

Mr Sirro explained that after thorough inspection by ATCL engineers, it was revealed that more than 220 litres were stolen from the plane.

He said the investigations also uncovered an elaborate crime racket involving airforce officers, identified as F.8419 CPL Bahati Msilimini and F.9901 PC Benaus Mkama - both of whom were arrested and could be brought to courts of law.

"Theft of jet fuel is very dangerous ... it can cause major catastrophes like fire or a major accident if the plane runs out of fuel (mid-air) ... it has been observed that in our society that kind of fuel is sold (easily) ... and used as (we do) kerosene," he noted.

Sirro urged Dar es Salaam residents and other areas in the country not to get involved with the purchase of such fuel, warning they would be treated like common criminals - if caught.