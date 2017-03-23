opinion

RESIDENTS of Rundu's informal settlements say Independence Day celebrations held in the town on Tuesday show that they are now also being considered part of the country.

The Namibian spoke to some of the residents at the Rundu Sports Stadium, where they had gathered to watch rehearsals on Monday ahead of the celebrations.

Johannes Kamnima (32) said he always watched the main Independence Day celebrations held elsewhere in the country on television, but never expected that this could also happen in his hometown.

"I am very happy. I can see now that we are also counted as people," Kamnima said, noting that more development is still needed since the town has grown in the past 27 years.

"Rundu town is no longer the face of poverty. There is progress here now," he added.

Town council worker Tateus Haingura said he was excited about the celebrations, and felt that his life had improved.

Haingura is one those who were sweeping the streets in preparation for the President's arrival.

"I think the President will be driving down this road; that is why we are sweeping," Haingura said.

Sitting outside her mud house at the Kasote informal settlement, 26-year-old Rosalia Nairenge said she would go to the stadium to be part of the festivities.

While she was happy to celebrate another year of independence, she said they still do not have basic services such as a clinic in their area. Kasote settlement is more than four kilometres from Rundu.

"We have been waiting for a tarred road for close to six years now," she said, adding that they also want the town council to open offices close to the informal settlements for them to pay their water and electricity accounts since taxi drivers are reluctant to go beyond where the tarred road ends.

Her neighbour, Abner Oswald Mbasi (50), said it seems development is passing by Kavango East and West, going to other regions.

He, however, said that he appreciates the peace and freedom brought by independence.

Further down in the Kasote informal settlement, a group of people were sitting under a tree, sharing mugs of the traditional brew tombo.

Sebastian Shikupe said independence came with peace, but unemployment is the new oppressor. He added that independence is also hard to enjoy when there are still some informal settlements with no electricity and running water.

"We are bathing in the open, and using the bushes as toilets. This needs to change," the elderly man stated.

Rosalina Vasco (47) also pleaded with the government to complete the long-awaited tarred road that ends at Sauyema, close to the town centre.

"We at times have to beg taxi drivers to drop us close to our homes as they are reluctant to drive on the gravel road. We are sometimes forced to pay up to N$40 for a N$10 trip," Vasco said.

She added that with the nearest health facility being at Sauyemwa, the absence of a tarred road was causing great inconvenience to community members needing healthcare.

"When you have someone ill at home, you have to struggle to get a taxi, let alone convince the driver to ferry a sick person in their car. People will die trying to get to the clinic or hospital. We need our own clinic at Kasote," Vasco stressed.

As for the small market enterprises, kapana vendors said the celebrations had created a great opportunity for them to make more money on the day than they would normally do.

"The last time I made a lot of money was when there was a soccer tournament for your newspaper. I know I will also make a lot of money tomorrow," Martin Nauyoma said. A council official, who did not want to be named, said the hosting of the celebrations had facilitated the use of a lot of local services, thereby empowering many local businesses.