Photo: Nyasa Times

President Peter Mutharika (file photo).

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika pledged his government's commitment to continue ensuring that provision of potable water remains first priority in its development endeavour.

The Malawi leader said this Wednesday when he commissioned a multi - million Mangochi water treatment plant.

He said government we will continue implementing projects that provide safe and potable water across the country.

The inauguration took place at Mangochi Southern Region Water Board's premises which coincided with the commemoration of World Water Day under the theme: 'Waste water re - use for sustainable development.'

Speaking at Nkopola Lakeshore Conference Centre in Mangochi during the 2017 World Water Day and National Water Conference, Mutharika said the Mangochi water treatment works would supply water to about 60, 000 people in the next 10 to 15 years thereby fulfilling sustainable development goal number six.

"That resolve will ensure that we provide potable water to all people living in Malawi by 2030 including the people of Mangochi and surrounding areas. That is why my government has specifically established the Mangochi water treatment plant," Mutharika pointed out.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Aggrey Massi said currently Mangochi water treatment plant is producing at least 5, 700 cubic metres of water per day serving 50, 000 people.

He said considering the quantity of waste water generation and its overall pollution load which was increasing globally, there was need for people in the country to consider other ways of recycling and reusing waste water.

"The opportunities from exploiting waste water as a resource are enormous. Safely managed waste water is affordable and sustainable source of water, energy, nutrients and other recoverable materials," Massi said.

Chief Executive Officer for Southern Region Water Board, Robert Hanjahanja said the water treatment plant has a capacity of producing 8 million litres of water per day.

"Currently the plant is generating at least 5,700 cubic metres of water per day but its full capacity is eight million litres of water per day meaning that it has the capacity of serving more people as the demand now in Mangochi is at 50,000 people," Hanjahanja said.

The Chief Executive said the treatment plant was constructed to respond to the increasing water demand in Mangochi town and its surrounding areas due to urbanization which has continued to exert pressure to the board's supply capacity.

"Following a general population growth, accelerated urbanization and economic development the board decided to respond by construction a huge water treatment plant which could address all the needs of people Mangochi," Hanjahanja added.

He said the project which started in 2011 has cost the board USD 7.1 million which was sourced from the World Bank through the OPEC Fund for International Development.