23 March 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Prostitution, Illicit Drugs Crackdown Nets 200 in Z'bar

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Issa Yussuf

Zanzibar — POLICE and other security forces here have arrested 200 people suspected of dealing in drugs and seized 3450.32 grams of heroin and cocaine as part of an ongoing crackdown of drugs and prostitution in the Islands.

Updating journalists over the month-long crackdown, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP), Mr Ramadhani N'ganza, said the arrested suspects include 32 prominent dealers who are still being investigated, while at least 18 cases related to drugs business have been filed.

The operation is the implementation of a directive from both President John Magufuli and President Ali Mohamed Shein that no-stone should be left unturned in the war against illegal drugs business.

However, he declined to release the names of the suspects for legal reasons. SACP N'ganza, who is the Deputy Director of Criminal Investigation (responsible for Zanzibar), said "a task force was immediately formed. The crackdown has been successful so far as we have managed to arrest drug barons, suppliers and users."

He said three motorbikes, a vehicle, 4.3m-/, 493 Valium pellets, 203kg of bhang and 46kg of khat were seized in the operation as police thanked the public, including community leaders (Shehas), for providing information which led to the arrests.

"We are pleased with the outcome of this operation and we know that a large part of its success comes down to our team's positive engagements with the local community. This sends a clear message that drug dealing and usage will not be tolerated any more in the country," said Mr N'ganza.

He added that several suspected commercial sex workers have been arrested, assuring people in the islands that the operation continues to actively target individuals and groups tarnishing the image of the country by importing drugs.

Tanzania

Minister to Hand Over Regional Commissioner Makonda Report to Magufuli

MINISTER for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Mr Nape Nnauye, has pledged to hand over to President John Magufuli… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.