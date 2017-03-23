Zanzibar — POLICE and other security forces here have arrested 200 people suspected of dealing in drugs and seized 3450.32 grams of heroin and cocaine as part of an ongoing crackdown of drugs and prostitution in the Islands.

Updating journalists over the month-long crackdown, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP), Mr Ramadhani N'ganza, said the arrested suspects include 32 prominent dealers who are still being investigated, while at least 18 cases related to drugs business have been filed.

The operation is the implementation of a directive from both President John Magufuli and President Ali Mohamed Shein that no-stone should be left unturned in the war against illegal drugs business.

However, he declined to release the names of the suspects for legal reasons. SACP N'ganza, who is the Deputy Director of Criminal Investigation (responsible for Zanzibar), said "a task force was immediately formed. The crackdown has been successful so far as we have managed to arrest drug barons, suppliers and users."

He said three motorbikes, a vehicle, 4.3m-/, 493 Valium pellets, 203kg of bhang and 46kg of khat were seized in the operation as police thanked the public, including community leaders (Shehas), for providing information which led to the arrests.

"We are pleased with the outcome of this operation and we know that a large part of its success comes down to our team's positive engagements with the local community. This sends a clear message that drug dealing and usage will not be tolerated any more in the country," said Mr N'ganza.

He added that several suspected commercial sex workers have been arrested, assuring people in the islands that the operation continues to actively target individuals and groups tarnishing the image of the country by importing drugs.