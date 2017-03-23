A research by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has revealed that 2019 elections will potentially face massive voter apathy due to loss of trust in elected leaders by the electorates.

Meanwhile, the party has started strategizing on how to improve its image through mini political rallies across the country to win back the trust of voters lost during the previous elections.

One of the party researchers confided in Nyasa Times that the research which was conducted across the country exposed how people regard the current leadership and administration.

"Most Malawians have reserved opinion about the leadership of Professor Peter Mutharika, and they show disinterest to participate in any future elections in this country. However that can be regarded as post-effects of disputed 2014 elections coupled with opposition continued discredit of this administration," the researcher said.

DPP Secretary General, Grizeder Jeffrey commonly known as Jeffrey wa Jeffrey could not confirm or dispute the research but instead pushed the issue to the party's spokesperson Francis Kasaila.

"I would rather let the appointed party spokesperson to comment on that. If anything he should be the one coming to me on how to respond but I cannot comment directly to you," Jeffrey said.

Efforts to talk to Kasaila proved futile as he could not be reached on his mobile phone on several attempts. And we did not manage to get hold of him as we published this article.

The party's Administrative Secretary Francis Mphepo also refused to comment on the issue.

The research, according to Nyasa Times sourced in DPP, has exposed people's distrust of elected officials due to their failure to deliver and branded intra and inter-party politics as some of the reasons they are not willing to vote in the next elections.

It also revealed people's overview about Mutharika's administration as majority regards it as a failed leadership.

"Malawians are now more sentient than ever. Don't be surprised if you will see the party doing all it can to win back their favor. Currently people have lost trust in the political system and current leadership; they are now looking for someone with no political inclination whatsoever to lead them."

In recent years the country has faced voter apathy during elections and there are, however, major concerns among stakeholders with the recent voter turnout trends especially after experiencing a steady increase in voter turnout between June 1993 and June 1999.

Voter turnout in the June 1993 referendum was 69%, rose to 80% in May 1994, peaked to 93% in June 1999 and dramatically tumbled to 59% in the May 2004 general elections.

The 2014 tripartite elections especially the by-elections were hit by massive voter apathy a sign of lost of trust in the country's political system by electorates.

And a survey conducted by the Department if Political and Administrative Studies at the University of Malawi's Chancellor College have shown that Malawians trust the clergy and traditional leaders more than they trust politicians at various levels , including the Head of State.

Titled 'The Paradox of Traditional Leadership in Democratic Malawi', the survey results released Friday show that the clergy are most trusted with ratings of 83 percent followed by chiefs at 76 percent.