Uganda: Open the Way, Kenya's Coming to Kampala!

column

With the World Cross Country Championships scheduled for Kololo grounds Kampala on Sunday this week, I want to address athletics enthusiasts who will be travelling to Uganda courtesy of the well wishers who have donated buses.

Yes, at least eight buses will be on the road to transport fans from the country to cheer Team Kenya at Kololo.

Athletics Kenya (AK) president Jackson Tuwei has said the federation will provide one bus to ferry fans across the boarder, while Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko and former powerful cabinet minister Nicholas Biwott will sponsor a bus each to depart from Nairobi and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties, respectively.

AK's Central Rift branch chairman Abraham Mutai has also offered a bus to carry fans from Uasin Gishu while the Kenya Prisons Service, courtesy of Deputy Commissioner General of Prisons Benjamin Njoga, have also made available one bus.

PROVIDING TRANSPORT ONLY

Another bus will transport fans from Nairobi courtesy of yours truly while the federation's national treasurer, David Miano has also provided a bus that will depart from Nyahururu to Kampala.

But as all the goodwill and support continues to pour in, fans should realise that we are only providing transport to and from Kampala and nothing more.

We will not be responsible for their upkeep nor their maintenance. They must ensure they have something to cater for their food and accommodation for those who will need it.

I have been forced to say this so that fans do not complain that they were not told.

We don't want to start reading articles from Kampala about Kenyans being stranded or starving.

By ferrying fans to Uganda, we just want to make their trip memorable by reducing the transport burden and ensuring we travel as a team.

The people in Nairobi will converge this Friday at 10am and depart from KICC at noon the same day. The other regions will also arrange so that all Uganda-bound tourists arrive in Eldoret at 8pm same day.

Buses then leave Eldoret at 11:45pm and arrive in Kampala on Saturday at noon. I want to appeal to Kenyans to conduct themselves with decorum while in Kampala. Let us all have a memorable trip!