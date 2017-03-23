Kenya: Police in Siaya Arrest Journalist Probing Use of Excessive Force

Tension is high at Usenge Town, Siaya County, after Bondo-based Standard Media Group journalist Isaiah Gwengi was arrested Wednesday evening by police officers from the Quick Response Team based in the town.

Mr Gwengi was arrested while in the company of activist Rodgers Ochieng' and other locals.

The police are said to have been on rampage since Tuesday evening and the journalist has been investigating the use of excessive force by the officers.

Usenge residents have been calling for the removal of the QRT police unit whom they have accused of harassing them.

"We are not happy with the presence of the QRT in the area. They have resorted to beating up everybody on sight and arresting innocent boda boda riders operating in Usenge and its environs," said a resident who declined to be named.

HARASSMENT

The Nation established that Mr Gwengi's arrest was related to a story he was following over claims of harassment raised by the residents against the QRT police.

The two were reportedly beaten by police and Mr Gwengi suffered injuries on his head, neck, hands and waist.

"They took off my shoes and said they were stinking that they cannot be kept in the police vehicle," said Mr Gwengi.

The officers also took his phone from him and removed his two SIM cards.

He added: "I was stripped naked and the officers demanded to check if I was circumcised."

Trouble started when two traders were arrested on Tuesday and since then the town has been under curfew from 6pm.

The residents were threatening to hold a demonstration to condemn police brutality and to demand the release of the traders.

Mr Gwengi, who was in the process of interviewing the human rights activist, was then arrested alongside Mr Ochieng and bundled into a police van.

BLEEDING

Together with Mr Ochieng, Mr Gwengi was taken to Got Agulu Hospital where after the area OCS refused to book them because they were bleeding and were seriously injured.

They were attended to at the hospital before being taken back to the cells at Usenge Police Station where they spent the night.

Standard Group Nyanza Bureau Chief John Oywa said the journalist has been writing stories on police brutality, extortion and illegal charcoal business in the area, a matter that has put him on the war path with the authorities for a while now.

He expressed shock at the torture meted on his staff and demanded explanation from the police headquarters on the unfortunate incident.

"I thought the police had transformed from a force to a service. This clearly shows that nothing has changed. The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Joseph Boinnet, must urgently investigate the activities of these officers," said Mr Oywa.

REPORTED TO DCIO

In February, the journalist and activist reported to the Bondo DCIO that their lives were in.

Efforts to get comments from the police on the reason of the arrests bore no fruit as the officers and Bondo OCPD Paul Kiarie did not answer calls or reply to text messages.

On Tuesday Administration Police officers, under the command of Inspector Benard Ongoro, injured one person and confiscated several motorbikes after the officers allegedly started torturing the youth for unknown reasons.

The alleged harassment sparked protests from members of the public, who shouted at the police officers who later escaped from the wrath of the mob which threatened to attack them.

REVENGE MISSION

The officers are believed to be on a revenge mission by arresting the youths, including the journalist and activists for being at the forefront advocating for their removal.

Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda has condemned the incident and has vowed to ensure that the journalist and the activist are released on free police bond.

Dr Ochanda said that the actions by police will only raise tension and animosity between the residents and the police.

He asked the police QRT unit to stop harassing locals for no reason, insisting that he will call for their removal from the town if similar incidents are reported to his office.

"I am headed to the police station to secure their release on free bond and I hope no case will be filed against them as they did not commit any offence. It is sad that the reason for their arrest is very flimsy," said Dr Ochanda.

The two were released Thursday morning on a free bond.