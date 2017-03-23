Morocco: HM King Mohammed Vi Offers Official Dinner in Honor of HM King Abdullah II of Jordan

The Moroccan Ambassador to Cameroon paid a courtesy visit at the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education on March 21. Read more »

The dinner was attended by the head of government, the speakers of the two houses of parliament, HM the King's advisors, government members, presidents of the constitutional bodies, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Morocco and other civilian and military figures.

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI, accompanied by HRH Prince Moulay Rachid, offered, Wednesday at the Royal Palace of Rabat, an official dinner in honor of Sovereign of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, HM King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein, and his accompanying delegation.

