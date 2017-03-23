23 March 2017

Eritrea: Bee Farmers Cooperative Established

Mendefera — Bee farmers cooperative has been established in Mai-Ayni sub-zone.

Mr. Tadious Michael, head of Agriculture Ministry's office in the sub-zone, called on the bee farmers to carry out their activities following the technical guidance they receive from agriculture experts for better out come.

The bee farmers on their part called for organizing sustainable training programs that could help them develop their knowledge. They also elected executive committee members.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Ministry's office in Areza sub-zone in collaboration with partners, has vaccinated 74 livestock from 22 administrative areas against various diseases.

