Eritrea: 4th Congress of Youth Workers

Keren — The 4th congress of youth workers in Keren sub-zone was conducted from 16 to 18 March.

More than 200 youth from various line ministries and national associations took part in the congress.

Ms. Amete Nuguse, Head of the PFDJ office in the Anseba region, called on the youth to uphold the noble Eritrean values and to stay committed for a better and secured future.

Present in the occasion, Mr. Saleh Ahmedin, Chairperson of the NUEYS, called on the youth to make proper use of the opportunities provided to them and become committed and competent in all their endeavors. He also said that the union will organize different skill upgrading training programs in a bid to assist the youth improve their livelihoods and become productive members of the society.

The congress also elected new executive committee members.