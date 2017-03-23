22 March 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: 4th Congress of Youth Workers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Keren — The 4th congress of youth workers in Keren sub-zone was conducted from 16 to 18 March.

More than 200 youth from various line ministries and national associations took part in the congress.

Ms. Amete Nuguse, Head of the PFDJ office in the Anseba region, called on the youth to uphold the noble Eritrean values and to stay committed for a better and secured future.

Present in the occasion, Mr. Saleh Ahmedin, Chairperson of the NUEYS, called on the youth to make proper use of the opportunities provided to them and become committed and competent in all their endeavors. He also said that the union will organize different skill upgrading training programs in a bid to assist the youth improve their livelihoods and become productive members of the society.

The congress also elected new executive committee members.

Eritrea

Popular Road Renovation Campaign

The residents of the sub-zones of Hamelmalo, Filfle and Habero, are renovating through popular campaign 8 km long road… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.