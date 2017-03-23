23 March 2017

Eritrea: Popular Road Renovation Campaign

Asmara — The residents of the sub-zones of Hamelmalo, Filfle and Habero, are renovating through popular campaign 8 km long road linking Hamelmalo and Habero sub-zones that was damaged due to flooding.

Every day 800 residents from the sub-zone of Hamelmalo and Filfle are participating in the popular campaign.

Mr. Teklay Habtemichael, head of transportation service in the Anseba region, expressed that the renovation of the road is expected to ease the transportation problem of the inhabitants and already two buses have been allocated and other two more buses will follow in the near future.

The renovated road will enable the residents of Hamelmalo, Berekentia, Zro, Qof-Alebu, Serwa, Shebekaiet, Garsakarn and Weqaz become beneficiaries of viable transportation service.

Similarly, the road linking Hamelmalo-Halhal-Asmat that is being renovated in cooperation with the residents and Segan Construction Company has so far covered 52 km to reach Algaeta administrative area and that already two buses are providing transportation service.

