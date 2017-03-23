Angola: Cuito Cuanavale Battle Turns 29 Years

Luanda — The Cuito Cuanavale Battle, seen as the major clash between regular forces ever in Southern Region, is marking 29 years on Thursday (23 March).

The event marks the defeat imposed by the ex-Angola People's Liberation Armed Forces (FAPLA) on the former army of the South African apartheid regime, which, at the time, broke into Angola from this southeastern region of the country.

The defeat of the then South African military forces forced the apartheid regime into quadripartite talks, which led to the signing of the New York Agreement, the independence of Namibia and democratisation of South Africa, with the end of the Apartheid regime.

The South African intervention in Angola began in the Portuguese colonial period, with the aim of helping the colonialists in the struggle against Angolan guerrilla groups that existed at the time. The main base of South Africa at the time was located in the region of Cuito Cuanavale.

After independence, these forces returned to invade Angola, deploying to the south of Ebo locality, province of Cuanza Sul, where it suffered a defeat and had to retreat.

After this setback, they settled in Namibia, launching raids into the Angolan territory, always under the pretext of fighting the militants of the Namibia's Southwest Africa People Organisation (SWAPO) and the African National Congress (ANC).

For nearly a decade, the South African regime sought to hold a territory in southern Angola, from which to operate freely against the Angolan army.

During that time, the Angolan army carried out several operations in the South of the territory, with the aim of destroying the bases of the then rebel organisation (UNITA), launching its four brigades (16, 21, 45, 59) towards the banks of the river Longa.

The FAPLA offensive reached great success, until the South Africans introduced their forces like as the motored brigades and Buffalo Battalion 61 and others who at the time succeeded in stopping the offensive of the Angolan Government.

Encouraged by this result, the apartheid regime decided to carry out another operation named "Hooper", whose aim was to break the brigades of FAPLA and seize the Angola's municipality of Cuito Cuanavale.

They then decided to open two fronts. One in Angola's southeastern Cuando Cubango and southern Cunene provinces, seeking to launch an offensive towards the Namibian border.

After fierce artillery and tanks battles and air strikes, which lasted eight hours, FAPLA managed to defeat South African troops, forcing them to retreat.

In this battle, according to military sources, the myth of invincibility of the racist South Africa's army crumbled down and changed, "once and for all", the correlation of forces in the southern region of the continent.

The superiority achieved by the ex-FAPLA on the battle front meant that the apartheid regime, fearing a record defeat, accepted the signing of the agreements in New York, which gave rise to the implementation of UNSC 435/78 Resolution.

The 435/78 resolution dictated the independence of Namibia and dismantling of the racial segregation regime of South Africa.

In order to honour the memory of all those who fought to prevent the South African occupation, the Angolan Government built at the entrance of the municipal headquarters of Cuito Cuanavale, an infrastructure of approximately 35 metres high, in the form of a pyramid it called "historic monument". It is equipped with a lift for five people.

Right at the entrance of the courtyard of the monument is a statue of two soldiers, being a fighter of ex-FAPLA and another a Cuban, with fists raised in victory at the end of the fighting that is already known to the world as the "Cuito Cuanavale Battle".

Within its perimeter, there is a library and a museum. The museum holds some of the weapons seized during the fighting and the equipment used by the defunct FAPLA and the Cuban troops.

Cuito Cuanavale has an area of 35,610 square kilometers and a population estimated at 94,743 inhabitants, mainly peasants and cattle breeders.

It is named after the rivers Cuito and Cuanavale that converge into the region, one of Angolan province's municipalities.

Angola has submitted to the Cabinet Council Meeting of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) of March 2016, in Gaborone, Botswana, the proposal for 23 March to be instituted as the southern Africa Liberation Day.