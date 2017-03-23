Southern Africa: Cuito Cuanavala Battle Association Wants 23 March Instituted Southern Africa Liberation Day

Luanda — The 23 March was on Wednesday in Luanda defended as Southern Africa Liberation Day.

The stand was expressed by the chairman of the Club of Combatants and Friends of the Cuito Cuanavale Battle (CACBACC ), Justino Morais Damião.

The official was speaking to Angop on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the Cuito Cuanavale Battle on 23 March (Thursday).

According to Justino oDamiao, the outcome of the Cuito Cuanavale battle led to the fall of the apartheid regime of South Africa, the liberation of Nelson Mandela and independence of Namibia.

Justino Morais who also fought that war, said he was proud for having contributed to the defence of Angola's territorial integrity.

He said he at the time was one of the youngest combatants in the trenches ready to sacrifice his own life to prevent the occupation of the country by the South African army.

The Cuito Cuanavale Battle marks the defeat of the army of the former apartheid regime of South Africa by the ex-Angola People's Liberation Armed Forces (FAPLA).

The battle was fought in Angola's southeastern Cuando Cubango province's Cuito Cuanavale locality.

It led the South African apartheid regime into promoting four-party peace talks that resulted in the signing of the New York Agreement, the independence of Namibia and democratisation of South Africa.

Set up on 4 August 2015, CACBACC has currently 15,878 members, 1,800 of whom war disabled.