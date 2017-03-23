Angola: Basketball - National Team Leave for Zambia Thursday

Luanda — Competing in Afrobasket qualifying tournament, the Angolan national senior men's basketball team are travelling this Thursday, where they will participate in the city of Lusaka (Zambia) on 23-25 March in the referred competition.

The trip is scheduled for 1:00 p.m, with stopover in South Africa.

Domingos Bonifácio, Teotonio Dó and Edmir Lucas (all from Petro de Luanda) were dismissed by the technical team, for family reasons.

The national team concluded on Wednesday at Kilamba arena the preparation in the country. The session focused on defense and attack against the zone system, in addition to ball circulation and short and long distance throws.

At the end of the practice, the national coach, Manuel Silva "Gi", stated that, although the team have only a few days of preparation, they are in a position to guarantee the qualification for Afrobasket.

"I think in this short period of preparation we have been able to define some defensive principles, which will be basically the key to our game, rapid transitions in counterattacks and recovery", he said.

Check of the listo f summoned players: Gerson Gonçalves, Reegie Moore, Leonel Paulo, Armando Costa, Hermenegildo Santos, Islando Manuel, Felizardo Ambrósio, Milton Barros, Olímpio Cipriano, Eduardo Mingas, Valdelício Joaquim and Fidel Capita.