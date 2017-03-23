Angolan Government Adopts Measures On Local Content

Luanda — The government is adopting a set of legal and economic measures on "local content", in order to ensure the insertion and greater participation of national companies in providing services to the oil sector, to guarantee a sustainable and accelerated change of the economic structure, said on Wednesday the Oil Minister Botelho de Vasconcelos.

Botelho de Vasconcelos pointed out that, because the Ministry of Petroleum is responsible for promoting local content in the oil sector, the sector proposes to present a strategic project for the insertion and promotion of the national business sector, in order to reduce the import of goods and services and ensure diversification of the economy.

The minister, who was speaking at the proclamation ceremony of the Association of Angolan Companies of Geosciences and Petroleum Activity Support (AEAGSAP), seeks to identify the weaknesses and risks associated with local content production policies aiming for its feasibility.

He reminded those present that the activity of the sector is carried out in the three segments of the value chains of the oil sector and the participation of the national business occurs in any of the segments.

The official said that recourse to the national market for services provided by the national economy will bring benefits to all internal and external stakeholders and in this regard, the Angolans will be able to take advantage of the increase in national income, new jobs, more income for the greater supply of goods and services.

"The regulation of local content, whose legislation is scattered, must be concentrated on a law that can protect local business", he explained.

"The participation of national private entrepreneurs in segments of the oil industry is desirable and achievable as far as possible and, if requested, the Ministry of Petroleum will facilitate contacts for the establishment of beneficial partnerships, thus contributing to the growth of the economy and the development of the Country", he said.

He said that the contribution of geotechnology, through the geophysical and geochemical technological methods, is imperative and translated into oil discoveries.