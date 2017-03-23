23 March 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Government Adopts Measures On Local Content

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The government is adopting a set of legal and economic measures on "local content", in order to ensure the insertion and greater participation of national companies in providing services to the oil sector, to guarantee a sustainable and accelerated change of the economic structure, said on Wednesday the Oil Minister Botelho de Vasconcelos.

Botelho de Vasconcelos pointed out that, because the Ministry of Petroleum is responsible for promoting local content in the oil sector, the sector proposes to present a strategic project for the insertion and promotion of the national business sector, in order to reduce the import of goods and services and ensure diversification of the economy.

The minister, who was speaking at the proclamation ceremony of the Association of Angolan Companies of Geosciences and Petroleum Activity Support (AEAGSAP), seeks to identify the weaknesses and risks associated with local content production policies aiming for its feasibility.

He reminded those present that the activity of the sector is carried out in the three segments of the value chains of the oil sector and the participation of the national business occurs in any of the segments.

The official said that recourse to the national market for services provided by the national economy will bring benefits to all internal and external stakeholders and in this regard, the Angolans will be able to take advantage of the increase in national income, new jobs, more income for the greater supply of goods and services.

"The regulation of local content, whose legislation is scattered, must be concentrated on a law that can protect local business", he explained.

"The participation of national private entrepreneurs in segments of the oil industry is desirable and achievable as far as possible and, if requested, the Ministry of Petroleum will facilitate contacts for the establishment of beneficial partnerships, thus contributing to the growth of the economy and the development of the Country", he said.

He said that the contribution of geotechnology, through the geophysical and geochemical technological methods, is imperative and translated into oil discoveries.

Angola

Angola With 116.000 Km2 of Copper Belt

The Copper Belt (copper and cobalt metalliferous zone) of Zambia and DR Congo extends to the Angolan territory by at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.