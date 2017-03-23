Luanda — The right-back Isaac (1º de Agosto) and midfielder Pirolito (Interclube) will miss the friendly match against Mozambique on Saturday in Maputo, Angop learnt on Wednesday.

In their replacement, the national coach Beto Bianchi called up the right-back Mira (Petro de Luanda).

The players Gerson, Neblú, Baryas, Nary, Mira, Eddy, Natael, Lunguinha, Medium, Herenilson, Buatu, Dudu Leite, Manguxi, Paty, Bua, Ary, Go, Nandinho, Freddy, Yano and Manucho Gonçalves left on Wednesday for Maputo, Mozambique.