23 March 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Footballers Isaac and Pirolito Sidelined for Mozambique Clash

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The right-back Isaac (1º de Agosto) and midfielder Pirolito (Interclube) will miss the friendly match against Mozambique on Saturday in Maputo, Angop learnt on Wednesday.

In their replacement, the national coach Beto Bianchi called up the right-back Mira (Petro de Luanda).

The players Gerson, Neblú, Baryas, Nary, Mira, Eddy, Natael, Lunguinha, Medium, Herenilson, Buatu, Dudu Leite, Manguxi, Paty, Bua, Ary, Go, Nandinho, Freddy, Yano and Manucho Gonçalves left on Wednesday for Maputo, Mozambique.

Angola

Angola With 116.000 Km2 of Copper Belt

The Copper Belt (copper and cobalt metalliferous zone) of Zambia and DR Congo extends to the Angolan territory by at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.