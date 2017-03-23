Angola: Reforestation Project Kicks Off This Year in Cunene

Ondjiva — A reforestation project in municipal and communal chief towns will be developed as from the second quarter of this year in the southern Cunene province by the Forest Development Institute (IDF).

The information was provided on Wednesday by the head of the IDF in Cunene, Alcino Abel Zamba, noting that the project that includes two stages, is in the phase of production of seedlings that will be distributed to the residences.

According to him, the production of seedlings is the first step in the implementation of the project.

"We expect that in two years we will have Cunene with a whole city full of tree, thus allowing the quality of life to its inhabitants", he said.

Alcino Zamba said it was the intention of the provincial government to ensure the environmental improvement of the cities, as well as food and nutritional security of families in Cunene.

For this purpose, the production of seedlings is being carried out in the forest nursery of Xangongo (municipality of Ombadja), with planting of forest, ornamental and fruit species, whose management will be under the responsibility of the municipal administrations.

He said that the space with four naves and with a production of 240.000 plants in two seasons, will allow the urban spaces to be full of trees.