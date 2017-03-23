Angola: Rink Hockey - National Team Stop Works for Five Days Due to Super Cup

Luanda — The preparation of the Angolan national senior men's rink hockey team is stopping for five days due to the Saturday's Super Cup match at Luanda's Cidadela pavilion.

The information was provided to Angop on Wednesday by the vice-president of the Angolan Rink Hockey Federation (FAP), Pedro Azevedo.

He added that the team, who are preparing their participation in the Montreux tournament on April 12-16, will resume practices on March 27.

The official announced that the national team will play friendly matches against Académica de Luanda, Misto de Luanda and 1º de Agosto.

Check the list of summoned players: Fábio Faria, Márcio Fernandes, Adilson Diogo and Pedro Watanga (Académica de Luanda), Nery, Bernardo, Dala and Nadi (1ºde Agosto), Jú and Tino (Marinha de Guerra), Geovety and Chipico (Petro de Luanda).