23 March 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Rink Hockey - National Team Stop Works for Five Days Due to Super Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The preparation of the Angolan national senior men's rink hockey team is stopping for five days due to the Saturday's Super Cup match at Luanda's Cidadela pavilion.

The information was provided to Angop on Wednesday by the vice-president of the Angolan Rink Hockey Federation (FAP), Pedro Azevedo.

He added that the team, who are preparing their participation in the Montreux tournament on April 12-16, will resume practices on March 27.

The official announced that the national team will play friendly matches against Académica de Luanda, Misto de Luanda and 1º de Agosto.

Check the list of summoned players: Fábio Faria, Márcio Fernandes, Adilson Diogo and Pedro Watanga (Académica de Luanda), Nery, Bernardo, Dala and Nadi (1ºde Agosto), Jú and Tino (Marinha de Guerra), Geovety and Chipico (Petro de Luanda).

Angola

Angola With 116.000 Km2 of Copper Belt

The Copper Belt (copper and cobalt metalliferous zone) of Zambia and DR Congo extends to the Angolan territory by at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.