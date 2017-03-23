23 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali President to Meet With His Kenya Counterpart

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo is set to meet with his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta at the Presidential Palace in Nairobi on Thursday.

Sources said both leaders will discuss on the bilateral relations between the two countries, mainly security in the region and the fight against the Al Qaeda-linked Al shabaab militants.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo is expected to attend the heads of state IGAD special summit on Somali refugees which will open in Nairobi on Saturday.

President Farmajo's Kenya trip is the second foreign visit since he was elected in February 8. He paid his first visit to Saudi Arabia, a day after appointing Hassan Ali Kheyre as PM.

