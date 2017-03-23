23 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Ten Killed in Al Shabaab Attack in Somali Port Town

At least ten people, including seven militants were killed, and several wounded in Al shabaab attack in the southern Somalia's port city of Barawe overnight, military officials said.

Confirming the incident, Col Abdirahman Rooble Jimale said a heavily battle erupted after armed Al shabaab fighters stormed military barracks on the coast of the town in mid night.

Three Somali Military soldiers were among those lost their lives in the gunfight that lasted for around 2 hours, according to Jimale who spoke to Radio Shabelle over the phone.

Jimala said AMISOM forces did not help Somali troops repel the attack in Barawe, which was the latest in string of sporadic assaults by Al shabaab fighters on SNA and AMISOM bases.

Al-shabaab looks re-energized as they have recently intensified attacks on government forces and AMISOM bases in the country as a new administration is now in place.

