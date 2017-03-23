Angola With 116.000 Km2 of Copper Belt

Luanda — The Copper Belt (copper and cobalt metalliferous zone) of Zambia and DR Congo extends to the Angolan territory by at least 116.000 square kilometers, according to the air geophysical survey conducted in the country, under the National Geology Plan (Planageo), said on Wednesday the incumbent minister, Francisco Queiroz.

In addition to the Copper Belt, according to the minister, the survey carried out as part of Planageo allowed the discovery of the Gabroanorthositic complex (varieties of ornamental rocks) in Cunene province with an extension of 45.000 square kilometers, which covers the provinces of Huíla and Cunene until the Namibian territory.

Francisco Queiroz, who was speaking at the proclamation ceremony of the Association of Angolan Companies of Geosciences and Petroleum Activity Support (AEAGSAP), said that the knowledge of the geological and mining potential of the national territory is a very useful tool for entrepreneurs of geosciences and related areas to develop their role in the mining chain of Angola.

In light of the preliminary results of Planageo, he pointed out that the government started a campaign to attract world-class investors.

"We are hopeful that in the medium term these investments will have a positive impact on changing the country's economic base in terms of tax revenue and foreign exchange earnings, job creation and thus be a sustainable alternative to oil", said the minister.

He called on national businessmen to participate actively in mining investment, either through partnerships with foreign investors or through the investment funds that will be created.