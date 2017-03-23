Angola and Italy Discuss Military Cooperation

Rome — The Chief General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), General Geraldo Sachipengo Nunda, held on Wednesday in Rome a working meeting with his Italian counterpart, General Cláudio Graziano, with whom he discussed the cooperation between the armed forces in various fields.

Paying an official visit to Italy since Tuesday, General Nunda is also expected to meet with the Italian Navy's deputy chief of staff, Admiral Squadron Paolo Treu, and the Naval Commander's Chief of Staff, Rear Admiral Maurizio Ertreo.

According to his programme of visit, to end on Friday, the Angolan general will also meet the Inspector General of Italian Military Health, General Inspector Enrico Tomao, and the Deputy Commander, General Giovanni Fantuzzi, in the Operative Command of inter-forces.

The agenda also foresees visits to the facilities of the Leonardo-Selex group, which produces aeronautical and space technology systems, to Rheinmetall (production of air defense systems and radar technologies), Aero Sekur (supplier of products and services for the protection of soldiers during combat operations) and the Fincantieri shipbuilding company.

Cooperation in the defense sector between the two countries has gained a new impetus in recent years with the exchange of visits at the highest level. Roberta Pinotti, Italy's defense minister, visited Angola in September 2015, when the two sides signed an agreement establishing the conditions for strengthening cooperation in the areas of defense, security and military training.

Angolan Defense Minister João Lourenço visited Italy in 2014 and 2016, at the invitation of his Italian counterpart.

The entourage of the chief of the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces is made up of general officers and admirals and Defense Attaché to Italy, Adriano Vizado.