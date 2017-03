The director of Interpol AIGP Asan Kasingye has been appointed police spokesperson. He replaces AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi who was shot dead by unknown gunmen last week.

Kasingye will also serve as the police force's Chief Political Commissar (CPC).

In a communication to all police units at 10.26pm yesterday, the Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura also appointed AIGP Fred Yiga to replace Kasingye as the director of Interpol and International Relations.

More details coming shortly...