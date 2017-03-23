Kenya: Pastor Pius Muiru's Mother Kidnapped and Killed - - Police

The mother of Pastor Pius Muiru, who went missing last weekend, may have been killed and secretly buried, police have said.

Central Regional police boss Larry Kieng' on Thursday told the Nation that Mrs Grace Wangari Mwangi may have been kidnapped and subsequently killed.

He said they had arrested two suspects who had volunteered to take police to the area where they claim the woman was buried in Karika Village.

Exhumation of the body may start once experts arrive, Mr Kieng' told the Nation.

More follows.