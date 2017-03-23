Tanzania: Police Arrest Dozens for Murder of Chadema Cadre

Moshi — Police here has singled out three people who have been described as crucial suspects in the murder of Chadema cadre which occurred earlier in the month.

In the investigation on March 2 murder of Anitha Kimario, 44, has also lead to the arrest of a total of 11 suspects in connection of the murder which left many people dumbfounded here.

Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander, Mr Wilbroad Mutafungwa, said they have also arrested a traditional healer from Kwediboma village in Tanga Region, for preparing a charm for one of the suspects.

"One of the three suspects was arrested as he was trying to cross into Kenya. But even if he had managed to cross, the hand of the government is very long and we would have arrested him anywhere he would be hiding," he said.