Tanzania: Yara Invests 80bn/ - At Dar Port to Aid Fertiliser Imports

IN a bid to ensure production and supply of fertilisers in the country, the Norwegian YARA International company, which produces fertilisers has announced to invest 80bn/- at the Port of Dar es Salaam so as to improve the business.

The idea is likely to improve agriculture production in the country, since majority farmers will benefit from the huge investment. The Norwegian ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Hanne-Marie Kaarstad said his country is committed to boost agriculture sector in the country.

"The Norwegian government has provided 30m/- US dollar in a form of loan for expansion and strengthening of fertiliser section at the Port of Dar es Salaam, our aim is to see YARA improving its performance and ensure fertilisers reach farmers on time and at affordable price," she said. She was speaking during her visit at YARA Tanzania Ltd headquarters in the city.

She said the company is the main stakeholder of Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (SAGCOT) programme. The company's Executive Director, Mr Alexandre Macedo said the port's fertiliser section is capable of offloading 422,400 tonnes of fertiliser per year.

"Many farmers need fertilisers, and YARA has been doing everything in its powers to reach them," he said. He added that farmers need education on the importance of using fertilisers so that they can benefit from agriculture practices.

He said the company uses 3m/- US dollar annually in various activities that aim at improving agriculture production in the country. He said the company has employed 33 extension officers and has helped the establishment of 1,500 farmers' learning centres.

In October, last year, the YARA announced between 35 and 40 per cent reduction of fertiliser transportation cost following the launching of railway transport services. Mr Macedo told reporters that inland transport cost has been contributing to the increase of fertiliser prices in various regions. He said transporting fertiliser from factories in Europe to Dar es Salaam port cost only 40 US dollar per tonne, but it cost 100 US dollar to transport the same from Dar es Salaam to Tabora by using road transport.