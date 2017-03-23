23 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopian to Launch Cargo Services to Ahmedabad

By Bilal Derso

The new cargo network is efficiently linking Indian sub-continent and Africa

The Ethiopian Airlines disclosed that it would start cargo services to Ahmedabad, India, as of March 28, 2017.

Ethiopian Group CEO Tewolde Gebremariam recently said that the commencement of the new cargo service would play a big role in proping up the link between Africa and Indian sub-continent.

He said: "Our cargo network is efficiently linking the Indian sub-continent and Africa farther with China and Hong Kong. The new service to Ahmedabad will further strengthen the existing trade and commercial ties between the two fastest growing regions of the world."

Ethiopian cargo service to India dated back to the early 1990s when it launched its first cargo station in Mumbai.

The new cargo service to Ahmedabad is Ethiopian 5th cargo gateway to India after Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore and Delhi.

Ethiopian Airlines is the largest cargo operator in Africa and currently it is serving 36 global freighter destinations with an average daily uplift of 650 tons, according to a press release sent to The Ethiopian Herald.

