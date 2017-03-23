Ethiopia: WFP Reinforcing Food Reserve Efforts

The World Food Program (WFP) commended Strategic Emergency Food Reserve Agency's preparedness which is aimed at combating food insecurity and cereal grain price instability as it granted vehicles and grain quality control equipment worth 13.6 million Birr to the Agency.

During the handing over event, WFP Representative and Ethiopia Country Director John Aylieff said: "The reserve is critical to the country. It stands at the center of Nation's food system, offering refuge for surplus produce and also a buffer stock for contingencies."

He said the items could assist in the Agency's efforts of warehouse management and and pest control, while the vehicles ease mobility.

Noting as climate is increasingly unpredictable, causing huge natural disaster year in, year out, John stressed the significance of food reserve to overcome droughts.

The director also expressed gratitude for 30,000 MT of grain loan the Agency provided to WFP. "This have been critical for our program and for humanitarian operations which WFP have run in response to Ethiopia's drought."

WFP has been lending hand to the Agency from preparing reserve-grain specifications to providing equipment and offering staff training on commodity and warehouse management, said Agency Deputy Chief Dessalegn Gebreyohannes.

Regarding the Agency's plan, he noted that Ethiopia is working to increase its national food reserve from 673, 000 MT at present to1.5 million MT by the end of GTPII.

The Agency has seven warehouses located at various parts of nation, it was learnt.