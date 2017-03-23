23 March 2017

Zambia: FDD On Life Support - Chifumu Banda Battles for Its Survival

By Peter Adamu

The opposition FDD house is tumbling down with expelled vice president Chifumu Banda forming a "Save the FDD" group.

The former Chairperson of Committees in Parliament said that party leader Edith Nawakwi should step down and pave the way for elections.

Banda said the FDD could drift into oblivion if nothing was done to hold the national convention.

But FDD spokesperson Antonio Mwanza has moved to dilute the impact of the formation of a splinter group.

BELOW IS Mwanza's statement:

FDD Spokesperson Antonio Mwanza Issued the following statement

Following a press briefing by Mr Chifumu Banda and his cohorts purporting to be a Save FDD Committee we as FDD would like to inform our members and the general public as follows:

1. That the so called Save FDD Committee is an illegal Committee and has mandated whatsoever. The FDD Constitution clearly outlines the Committees of the Party and the so called Save FDD Committee is not one of them hence all its pronouncements and activities are null and void and must be treated with the contempt they deserve.

2. That Mr Chifumu Banda remains expelled from the Party and has no locus standi to comment on the activities and decisions of the Party hence we will not waste our time responding to him.

3. That the FDD remains united and is firmly behind the leadership of President Edith Nawakwi.

4. That all bonafide members of the Party are encouraged to continue making contributions towards the hosting of the hosting of the Convention.

