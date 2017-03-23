18 March 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Djibouti and Ethiopia Sign Extradition Agreement

Ismael Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti, and Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn signed agreements on extradition, and mutual legal assistance on criminal matters, as well as a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of justice and legal training. The agreements were signed during the president's official visit to Ethiopia from March 16 to March 18.

Besides the agreements they signed which concern their countries, both leaders spoke about regional issues of common concern. In regards to this the two leaders praised the government of South Sudan on its efforts to bring about inclusive national dialogue to restore lasting stability.

The two leaders also called on IGAD members to come together to fight disasters, and appealed to the international community and humanitarian agencies for their support against the various crises caused by drought.

