18 March 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Ethio Telecom Refunds Unused Data

Ethio telecom has announced that customers can re-use data that they did not use at the time of the mobile shutdown preceding the state of emergency.

Starting from October 5, 2016 to December 2, 2016, users who paid for mobile data packages and users who bought and refilled their modems were unable to use their data. Customers who upgraded their mobile service from 2G to 3G and from 3G to 4G could not use their free package of 300MB and 500MB of mobile data. Those who bought voice and data bundle packages at the time of the mobile shutdown could also not use the service.

This announcement by the state telecom giant means that people will be able to use their packages without worrying about the original expiry dates, which have been extended.

