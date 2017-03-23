23 March 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Slain ZAF Officer's Family Demand Justice

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Trust
(File photo).
By Peter Adamu

The Zambia Air Force soldier who was murdered at the hands of police officers at Woodlands Police Station has been put to rest with the family demanding justice.

Flight Sergeant Nchimunya Choongwa was buried at Leopards Hill Memorial Park with Zambia Air Force acting Deputy Commander Kapotwe Chintu promised that justice would be done in the matter.

Choongwa's death has attracted an inter-ministerial inquiry after he died in police custody over the weekend following pick up by police for having scratched a car belonging to a police officer at a night spot.

The deceased officer's brother Reverend Chilala Choongwa said that the family would not rest until justice had been done on the matter.

Chilala told the gathering that Choongwa had been brutally beaten according to preliminary findings from the post-mortem.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and his Defence counterpart Davies Chama held a joint briefing promising that the matter would be given top priority.

Conflicting stories have emerged over the murder but the police involvement has been the constant certainty in the equation.

Choongwa is survived by a wife and two daughters and died aged 34.

Zambia

Govt Printers to Handle 2021 Ballots, Says President Lungu

The story of ballot papers being printed locally was back on the table when President Edgar Lungu visited Government… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.