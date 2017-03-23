The Zambia Air Force soldier who was murdered at the hands of police officers at Woodlands Police Station has been put to rest with the family demanding justice.

Flight Sergeant Nchimunya Choongwa was buried at Leopards Hill Memorial Park with Zambia Air Force acting Deputy Commander Kapotwe Chintu promised that justice would be done in the matter.

Choongwa's death has attracted an inter-ministerial inquiry after he died in police custody over the weekend following pick up by police for having scratched a car belonging to a police officer at a night spot.

The deceased officer's brother Reverend Chilala Choongwa said that the family would not rest until justice had been done on the matter.

Chilala told the gathering that Choongwa had been brutally beaten according to preliminary findings from the post-mortem.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and his Defence counterpart Davies Chama held a joint briefing promising that the matter would be given top priority.

Conflicting stories have emerged over the murder but the police involvement has been the constant certainty in the equation.

Choongwa is survived by a wife and two daughters and died aged 34.