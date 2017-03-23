23 March 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Government Printers to Handle 2021 Ballots, Says Pres. Lungu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Zambia Reports
President Edgar Lungu (file photo).
By Peter Adamu

The story of ballot papers being printed locally was back on the table when President Edgar Lungu visited Government Printers.

President Lungu said that ballot papers for the 2021 elections will be printed in the country.

The printing of ballot papers outside the country has been a drawn out subject with the argument repeatedly bandied around that Government Printers needed to be re-capitalized.

President Lungu made an impromptu visit to the Government Printers and made the pledge that his government would do something his predecessors had only previously promised.

He said that the move would save the country costs in incurred from printing ballot papers outside the country.

President Lungu urged the Government Printers to ensure that the premises were secured to wade off security concerns.

"Whether the opposition parties like it or not, we are going to print ballot papers locally and I am inviting everyone to visit and see the preparations Government is making to ensure that the 2021 ballot papers are printed at the Government Printing Department," he said.

Ballot papers have traditionally been printed in South Africa with the last general elections having been taken even further in Dubai.

Zambia

Slain Air Force Officer's Family Demands Justice

The Zambia Air Force soldier who was murdered at the hands of police officers at Woodlands Police Station has been put… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.