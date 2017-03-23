Photo: Zambia Reports

President Edgar Lungu (file photo).

The story of ballot papers being printed locally was back on the table when President Edgar Lungu visited Government Printers.

President Lungu said that ballot papers for the 2021 elections will be printed in the country.

The printing of ballot papers outside the country has been a drawn out subject with the argument repeatedly bandied around that Government Printers needed to be re-capitalized.

President Lungu made an impromptu visit to the Government Printers and made the pledge that his government would do something his predecessors had only previously promised.

He said that the move would save the country costs in incurred from printing ballot papers outside the country.

President Lungu urged the Government Printers to ensure that the premises were secured to wade off security concerns.

"Whether the opposition parties like it or not, we are going to print ballot papers locally and I am inviting everyone to visit and see the preparations Government is making to ensure that the 2021 ballot papers are printed at the Government Printing Department," he said.

Ballot papers have traditionally been printed in South Africa with the last general elections having been taken even further in Dubai.