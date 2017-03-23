23 March 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dispose All Motorcycles Littering Police Stations

Tagged:

Related Topics

editorial

MANY police stations in the country today look like parking yards or garages for wrecked motorbikes that have suffered deadly accidents on the hands of reckless riders.

True, motorcycle taxis, bodaboda, have rapidly become a lucrative industry, sufficiently providing for families. Unfriendly traffic in particularly urban centres compel many citizens to prefer bodaboda transport, notwithstanding their high risks.

There are thousands of bodaboda riders dominating the country's roads, easing movements of people from almost all walks of life. At every corner along the major and feeder roads, the numbers of bodaboda riders are soaring.

Unfortunately, motorcycle riders form the largest group that abuse the traffic rules and regulations--they hardly care about the rules that govern road uses. Hundreds of youth enter into the bodaboda business daily, sometimes without undergoing the prerequisite basic training.

They flock to the sector, which is seemingly profitable and relatively less regulated. But, legally, to ride the motorcycle, be it for personal or commercial purpose, one needs to possess driving licence and at least third-party insurance cover.

However, most of the bodaboda riders enter into the business without the required documentation, leading to their playing a game 'cat-and-mouse' with the police.Bodaboda are really dangerous, especially as they weave through heavy traffic, driving on the wrong sides of the road. It's common seeing buses, taxis, trailers, lorries, bicycles and pedestrians competing for the roads' thin space, boda riders pay little, if any, attention to other road users.

They as a result cause deadly injuries to themselves, their passengers and even other road users. No wonder some hospitals in the country have dedicated special wards to handle victims of motorcycles related accidents.

The law enforcers, in attempts to restore order in the bodaboda riding sub-sector, have been conducting campaigns, arresting traffic rule violators and confiscating their machines, which end up piling at the police stations.

Heaps of abandoned motor bikes are a common site at almost all police stations in the country. Instead of littering the public offices, it's high time these motorcycles were auctioned and the accrued earnings directed into good uses for improved public welfare.

Tanzania

Fluoride Polluted Water Haunts Arusha

ARUSHA Region's Meru, Longido and Arusha Rural districts have been identified as having the highest concentration of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.