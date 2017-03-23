Mauritius: Mini Forest Project Launched At Bel Air SSS

press release

A mini project aimed at sensitising citizens and raise awareness among the youth on the importance of forests was launched yesterday at Bel Air State Secondary School. The project, organised at the initiative of the Ministry of Agro-Industry and Food Security, lies in the context of activities marking the International Day of Forests.

This year's theme, Forests and Energy, focuses on the importance of wood energy from forests, which is considered as a major source of the world's renewable energy and is projected to play a key role in the future of global green economy.

The Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Mahen Seeruttun; the Minister of Business, Enterprise and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah; and the Minister of Financial Services, Good Governance and Institutional Reforms, Mr Dharmendar Sesungkur, were present at the launching ceremony.

In his address, Minister Seeruttun made an appeal to the population to participate actively in the endeavour to protect our forests by planting trees. He pointed that Mauritius is faced with serious situation as it is left with hardly 25% of forests and 2% of indigenous plants. In view to redress the situation, the Ministry has embarked on a project to increase tree planting activities and bring up the number of indigenous trees from 2% to 12% within the next five years.

Minister Bholah outlined some of the dangers our forests are facing as a result of deforestation, droughts and insect outbreaks, while recalling that human activities and global climate change are making our ecosystem more prone to damage. He urged the population to step up efforts and join the policy adopted by the Ministry of Agro-Industry to plant 100 000 trees per year. The youth should adopt this policy as they will be the leaders of the country, he said.

For his part, Minister Sesungkur underlined the importance of educating the youth on the role and contribution of forests in the ecosystem. He called on the students across the island to participate actively in ecological activities and projects and contribute significantly towards a better, greener and wholesome ecosystem.