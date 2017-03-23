Mauritius: La Marie Treatment Plant Hosts World Water Day 2017

press release

A four-day exhibition on the theme "Water and Wastewater" was inaugurated yesterday at La Marie Water Treatment Plant to mark World Water Day 2017. The exhibition, open to students and the public, is being organised at the initiative of the Ministry of Energy and Public Utilities and the Central Water Authority.

In his opening speech the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Ivan Collendavelloo, pointed out that focus for this year is on improving water quality and reducing, treating and reusing wastewater. Globally, the vast majority of all the wastewater from our homes, cities, industry and agriculture flows back to nature without being treated or reused, he said. According to him, reducing and safely treating and reusing wastewater for agriculture and aquaculture activities not only protects workers, farmers and consumers but also promotes food security, health and wellbeing.

Mr Collendavelloo exhorted the population not to waste water. Water is a fundamental right and we will work towards ensuring that the population has access to water on a 24/7 basis. As at now, 80% of the population has a constant access to water and we will soon reach 100% of the population, he said.

For his part, the General Manager of the CWA, Dr Yousouf Ismaël, said that it is essential to reduce water wastage, outlining that around 180 litres of water are used per person per day in Mauritius. He underscored the importance of treating wastewater and called on the population to protect the quality of our water.

'Pesticides used in agriculture have a direct impact on reservoirs. This leads to the proliferation of algae which block filtration centres and impact on the treatment of water', he said.

Activities

Several activities are being organised by the Ministry and the CWA to mark the World Water Day 2017. A water testing exercise is being held at La Marie Treatment Plant from 21 to 24 March 2017. Furthermore the CWA and the HSBC have engaged in a water testing programme along river banks all year round.

A photography competition under the theme 'Water-Our most precious resource' was held in the context of World Water Day 2017. Several photographs were received and have been displayed during the exhibition. Primary school students have been invited to showcase a short play on the theme 'Water-Use it wisely'.

A Powerpoint Presentation Competition was held at national level for secondary school students of Form IV to VI. The theme of the competition was 'Water-Using Recycled Water'. Through their presentation, students demonstrated a thorough understanding of waste water and provided ideas on how recycled water can be used in various ways. The finals are scheduled for 23 March 2017.

World Water Day

This year, the World Water Day focuses on the theme "Why waste water" and encourages people to stop wasting the valuable resource.

The theme relates to how much water flows down the drains every day without being reused or treated. This causes pollution to the environment and lowers water quality.

As a result of population growth, the volume of wastewater being generated has increased considerably leading to higher level of the overall pollution. According to the United Nations Organisation there are treatment processes that could be used to reduce the environmental impact of wastewater.

It is estimated that by 2030, the demand for water will have gone up by 50% - most of which will be from people living in cities. There is need for new practices to wastewater management.