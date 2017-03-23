22 March 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Home Economics Training Programmes to Be Reviewed for Better Services

The training and capacity building programmes offered by the Home Economics Unit of the Ministry of Gender Equality, Child Development and Family Welfare will be reviewed with a view to introduce Home Economics modules that are in line with public demands.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Gender Equality, Child Development and Family Welfare, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, this morning at the National Women Development Centre in Phoenix, at the opening of a Symposium on the theme 'Promoting the Home Economics Profession - Empowering for Healthy and Sustainable Lifestyles'. The half-day Symposium was held in the context of World Home Economics Day 2017, celebrated annually on 21st of March.

In her address, the Minister stressed the importance of demystifying Home Economics, which is much more than learning basic cooking and sewing. "Home Economics," said Mrs Jeewa-Daureeawoo, "is a multi-disciplinary subject providing theoretical knowledge combined with practical skills and competence to improve the quality of everyday life and environment for individuals, families, communities and society at large."

The core areas of Home Economics which include food, textiles, science, design, finance and management were also highlighted by the Minister. Home Economics nowadays not only prepares individuals for homemaking and management of household budget, but also opens up a broad spectrum of careers in community development, hospitality sector, education, business, social service, dietetics, and institutional management, she said.

Promoting the Home Economics Profession

Some 150 educators and students from secondary schools participated in the Symposium on the theme 'Promoting the Home Economics Profession - Empowering for Healthy and Sustainable Lifestyles'. The objectives were to increase awareness of participants on Home Economics as a multi-disciplinary science and its contribution towards the promotion of sustainable lifestyles and sustainable development; showcase the various career prospects in the field and create a network among Home Economics professionals.

Several panel presentations were scheduled. Among which were prospects and challenges of Home Economics education, and closing the gender gap to enhance community development.

Since 1982, the International Federation for Home Economics has celebrated World Home Economics Day to promote the significance of Home Economics and the Home Economics profession. The theme for this year is 'Home Economics Literacy: Empowering for healthy and sustainable Lifestyles', focuses on communicating the major role Home Economics literacy in contributing to family and consumer wellbeing and quality of life.

