Sierra Leone: Lumley-Tokeh Road Agreement Signed

On Wednesday March 22nd 2017, the Kuwaiti Fund for Arab Economic Development signed a loan agreement with the Government of Sierra Leone (GoSL) in Freetown to provide a loan of USD$17 million for the construction of the Lumley-Tokeh road.

According to the head of the Kuwaiti delegation, Mr Ghanem Al-Ghenaiman, this is the ninth project supported by the fund in Sierra Leone, saying that "Sierra Leone is the first country to be supported twice in a single financial year." He acknowledged the good working rapport between the GoSL and the Kuwaiti Fund as he looked forward to signing additional agreements.

In a brief statement following the signing ceremony, President Koroma thanked the Kuwaiti Fund for another support in charting the country's transformative trajectory. He noted that upon assuming office in 2007, he made firm commitment to building the country's deplorable and dilapidated road infrastructure. He also indicated that the final phase of the Lumley-Tokeh Road is a testament to his unwavering commitment to road infrastructure across the country.

The support, the president pointed out, will lead to the completion of the third and final phase of the Goderich-Waterloo Highway which was originally designed for two lanes and later expanded to dual carriageway owing to increased settlement along the peninsula. The road when completed, President Koroma said, will give additional outlet to and from the city, ease traffic congestion and provide free access to the country's touristic areas along the isthmus.

He assured of government's continued engagement with the Kuwaiti Fund and welcomed the idea of government working on additional projects particularly in agriculture and tourism sectors. He also paid tribute to the late Sierra Leone Ambassador to Kuwait, Ambassador Ibrahim Orsoya Kamara for his efforts in facilitating the project.

The Minister of Works, Housing and Infrastructure, Hon. Alhaji Ibrahim Kemoh Sesay described the signing ceremony as a manifestation of government's commitment to the increasing infrastructural development across the country. He commended the Sierra Leone Roads Authority (SLRA) and encouraged its board and the contractors to stay committed to the project.