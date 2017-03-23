Liberia: President Sirleaf Extols Grand Kru Citizens

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has extolled citizens of Grand Kru County for the support and patriotism demonstrated in keeping the peace for 11 years stressing: "We are proud of you citizens of Grand Kru and your support; the peace we enjoy today could not have been possible if each of you did not play your part well, thank you Grand Kru County," she told jubilant citizens and residents of county.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Liberian leader made the statement in Nrokwia, Jrao District, Grand Kru County on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 during an Interactive Town Hall Meeting with citizens of Grand Kru County where she had gone to thank them for supporting the peace we enjoy.

President Sirleaf praised the citizens of Grand Kru County for "Standing by her government over the years adding: "Thank you for making me proud." She said undertaking development is not only assigned to the Office of the President, but rather to every Liberian. She admonished the citizens to continue in their development path because she will not stop working until her time finishes for the next President to build on the foundation laid.

She also used the occasion to praise the Atlantic Resource for the level of investment and support in the County - something she said gave a boost to her administration. She also commended the citizens for the level of development they have undertaken across the County during her regime

The Liberian leader then pledged her government's continued support to the people of Grand Kru County. She said her government will develop the road leading to Jrao before her tenure comes to an end. She told citizens that the development they spoke about could not have been possible without the involvement of the legislators, ministers and ordinary Liberians "Each one of them stood strong," she said.

Meanwhile, President Sirleaf said Liberia's democracy will continue to be nurtured even after she shall have left office and turned power to a duly democratic elected government.

She spoke in Buah Geeken, Gee City in Grand Kru County, at a Town Hall Meeting with citizens and residents. She told citizens that she was in Grand Kru to thank them for standing by her all these years; to assess how far her government has come and what needs to be done to improve on progress made. She also thanked the citizens for their support and what they have done to keep the peace.

While in Buah Geeken, President Sirleaf was honored and presented a crown, mantle and wrapper engraved with the colors of Grand Kru. The citizens termed her as the Presidential Queen of Africa and named her "Bonyonoh", which translates as the Iron Lady who brought transformation to Grand Kru County.

President Sirleaf made numerous stops en route to Barclayville to dedicate development projects including a 6-Bedroom Clinic constructed by Senator Peter Coleman to meet health needs of the people, greet, interact with citizens who lined up on the road to pay their respect as well as distributed food and non-food items. She however reaffirmed government's commitment to look into some concerns raised by the citizens.

For his part, Senator Peter Coleman, Chairman Grand Kru County Legislative Caucus applauded President Sirleaf for the huge development she has brought to the County including roads construction, education, investment opportunities, healthcare, among others. Senator Coleman said prior to her election, Grand Kru County was considered a "walking County" but has now become a county of roads under the leadership

President Sirleaf for which they are extremely grateful and will never forget President Sirleaf.

Several citizens including David Karmbor, a Traditional Chief, youth groups, market women and scores of well wishers congratulated President

Sirleaf for transforming Grand Kru County tremendously. They named the 12 Traditional Communities being connected by roads, construction of a modern high school, construction of bridges connecting towns and districts noting: "What more can we ask of Madam President?" As part of her visit, the President also extended her trip to Karquekpo Town, Wakpo Town, Doe Swen Town among others where she cut the ribbons to a modern school complex and interacted with the citizens.

President Sirleaf departed Barclayville Wednesday for Maryland County after series of interactions with citizens in continuation of her southeastern County Tour.